J. Philip Sorensen, 87 of Winona died Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Mayo Health System-Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse, Wis. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Randy Burg officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Please leave a memory of Philip and view his video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.
