Irvin August Nunemacher

Irvin enlisted in the U.S. Marines Corp in May 1951. While home on leave attending a dance at the Avalon Ballroom, he was introduced to his future wife of 66 years, Jacqueline “Jackie” Roster, by his cousin, Elizabeth “Betz” Fruechte, who also happened to be Jackie’s good friend. They later married in Las Vegas, May 22, 1954. Irvin went on to serve 20 years in the Marines, including a tour of duty in Korea and two tours in Vietnam, with his armored tank division stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Camp Pendleton, Calif., and Camp Lejeune, N.C. On May 31, 1971, Irvin retired from the Marine Corp, moved back to the Midwest and made their home in Altura. He and Jackie belonged to the Rollingstone Sno-bankers Snowmobile Club, enjoying several years snowmobiling with friends on long winter days. Irv worked for Kalmes & Thompson Implements in Altura, before going on to drive truck for Rochester Silo, and ultimately purchasing his own semi-truck and contracting with Bud Meyer Trucking until his retirement. Irvin even enjoyed a brief stint as the town constable, providing security for local dances at the Gaymor Ballroom. He also enjoyed working for the local farmers during planting//harvest seasons. Following his retirement, he and Jackie enjoyed 18 winters in Weslaco, Texas, where they enjoyed shuffleboard, regular visits to South Padre Island and Mexico and entertaining visitors from the North.