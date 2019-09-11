Irene R. Curran, 97, of Winona passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Sauer Health Care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona, with visitation being held one hour prior to the Mass in the Church Commons. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.