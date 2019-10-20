Irene M. Nerison (nee Ellinghuysen), 84, of Brooklyn Park passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
Irene was preceded in death by beloved husband, Dennis Nerison. She is survived by her children, Marsha (William) McKibbin of Big Lake, Minn., and Lee (Karen) Nerison of Corcoran, Minn.; grandchildren, Molly (Jared) Bradfish, Morgan McKibbin, Andrew (Anne) Nerison and Shelby McKibbin; great-grandsons, Liam Schuette and Briggs Bradfish; nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Irene adored spending time with her family, loved playing cards and traveling. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Osseo, Minn., and one hour prior to the service. Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Osseo. Interment at Hillside Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000. www.evansnordby.com.