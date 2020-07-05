Irene Ann Wolfram

Born Sept. 18, 1944, in Homer, Neb., to Einar and Rowena Jorgensen. Grew up on the family farm just outside Homer. She received her first eight years of schooling in a one-room schoolhouse. Graduated from Homer High School in 1962, where she played trombone in the school marching band. Graduated from Midland College in Fremont, Neb., in 1966, where she was active in sorority life. Spent three years teaching third grade in Grand Junction, Colo., and two years teaching third grade at Smith School in Sioux City, Iowa. Met Alfred Wolfram May 9, 1970, and became engaged June 8, 1970. They were married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Homer, Aug. 15, 1970. They had three children, Tara-Marie Wolfram, Garrett Wolfram, and Brynden Wolfram, and one grandson, Adrian Rios-Wolfram.

She spent much of her life as a homemaker. For 15 years, she was a paraprofessional in Early Childhood Family Education for the Mounds View School District. She also aided her husband in his business and acting careers as his secretary/receptionist and costumer, as well as being his chief critic and editor. In 1992, Irene was the stage manager for the month-long tour of Great Britain for Alfred’s one-man play, “A Seed of Peace.” Irene and Alfred loved to travel with trips to Europe, Great Britain, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexico, Costa Rica, the Caribbean, the Canadian Maritime Providences, and many of the National Parks out west. As late as this past February, they took a cruise to the southern Caribbean. In addition to camping, Irene and Alfred were also avid sailors, spending 12 years sailing all around western Lake Superior, before cruising their 30’ sailboat 1300 miles from Stillwater, Minn., to Mobile, Ala., and then living on it for a winter. She was active as a Girl Scout Troop leader and helped lead a Girl Scout Steel Drum Band.