Iona Lee Wanek Ekern, affectionately known as Honey, passed away a year and a half ago on February 7, 2020, following a brief illness.

She was born at home on July 19, 1925, in Winona, Minnesota. A graduate of Winona Senior High School, she met and married the love of her life, Alvin Jr. “Windy” Ekern of Galesville, Wisconsin. This union would last until his untimely death at age 61.

Honey and Windy moved to Toppen Coulee, where they farmed for 10 years before returning to Galesville. While on the farm, Honey served as a 4-H leader, taught Sunday school and, with her beautiful tenor voice, sang in the choir at Hardies Creek Lutheran Church.

She was an accomplished seamstress. She fashioned everything from bridal ensembles to velvet dinner jackets for her brother. Honey retired from the GET School District after serving over 20 years as the secretary to the guidance counselor.

She embraced life. She loved her family, little children, the Mississippi River, a game of pool, her beloved cats, tending her orchids, reading and an afternoon Coors.

Honey was predeceased by her parents, John A. and Hilda Schwertel Wanek; her older brother, Owen Wanek (Mary Jane) and her youngest brother, Allen Wanek.