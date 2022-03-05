OPHELIA, VA—Imgard Elizabeth Schloegel Weimerskirch of Ophelia, Virginia passed away on December 6, 2021. She was born in the Township of Wilson in Winona County, Minnesota the third child and second daughter of Michael A. Schloegel and Katherine Dorsch Schloegel. Her mother had emigrated from Ochsenfurt, Germany in 1925.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Weimerskirch and siblings: Eleanor Cox, John Schloegel and Frank Schloegel. She is survived by her sister, Berniece Ruhoff as well as her four children: Peter, Kris, Michelle Hopewell and Paul. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Imy, as she liked to be called, graduated from Lewiston High School in Minnesota in 1948. She then attended Loretto Heights College of Colorado. Imgard was employed as a secretary in Oakland, CA where she met her husband, John who was a Naval officer also from Minnesota.

Married in 1955, she was a Navy wife for many years and raised four children living in San Diego and Long Beach, California, St. Paul, Minnesota, Annandale, Fairfax and Norfolk, Virginia and Mayport, Florida. She was closely involved in her children’s activities serving as den mother for the cub scouts and helped with their numerous sports interests.

When her children were older, she worked in the treasurer’s office at George Mason University from which she retired. She also sold Mary Kay cosmetics, liked to sew and refurbish furniture. Playing bridge with her friends from Fairfax, Virginia was a favorite activity. She was always on the go and energetic and never stopped ensuring her guests were well fed.

Upon retirement, Imy and John built a beautiful riverfront home in Ophelia, Virginia where they enjoyed a new set of friends. She became a docent of the Reedville Fishermans Museum and was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church of Kilmarnock, Virginia.

The house on the river became a favorite of her children and grandchildren where boating, waterskiing and fishing became popular activities. She loved spending her retirement with her grandchildren.The last six years of her life were spent in Everett and then Edmonds, Washington where she lived in assisted living facilities to be near her daughter, Michelle.

A church service will be held at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church in Fairfax, Virginia on March 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow. Her interment at Arlington National Cemetery with John will be held at a later date that remains to be determined.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimers Association at www.alz.org.