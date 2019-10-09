Ida Mae Zeller, 95, died in her home at Calista Court in Winona,
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Ida Mae was born to Carl and Hilda Struxness in Westby, Wis., Oct. 11, 1923. She lived most of her life in Whalan, Minn., where she moved when she was 10 years old. She married George Floyd Zeller, March 5, 1943, during his first furlough from the U.S. Army. While he served in World War II, she worked in Minneapolis. After the war, George and Ida Mae returned to Whalan and built their life together. They opened George’s, the local gathering place for decades and raised their three children there. They formed lifelong friendships and were a vital part of the community.
Ida Mae was preceded in death by her infant brother, Maynard; her parents; her husband; her son, Bruce; her daughter-in-law, Donna; her sister, Victoria Thompson; and her niece, Stephanie Tapper.
She will be missed by her children, Sherryl (Jon) Creede and Nick (Yonok) Zeller; grandchildren, Alex Graf, Tatiana Graf, Lucretia Keeler, Marisa Zeller, Han Zeller, Stephanie Miller and Chae Zeller; and great-grandchildren, Felix, Lenny, Greta, Easton, Auden, Arlo, Alexia and Lenore. She will also be missed by her sister, Rhonda Pohn; her nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends.
Ida Mae was a lifelong learner who wrote poetry and short stories throughout her life. She wrote a memoir for her grandchildren when she was in her 70s. Ida Mae was funny, the family historian and story keeper and a chocoholic. She loved music and knew quite the assortment of bawdy wartime songs. She hated when people called her Ida, rather than Ida Mae. She was strong and outspoken, but also kind and warmhearted.
Many thanks to the staff at Calista Court for many years of wonderful care and to Winona Hospice for their compassionate services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Whalan Lutheran Church.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Whalen Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be in the Whalan Lutheran Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.