Howard William Volkart, 101, passed away at his home, Sunday, July 12, 2020, of natural causes surrounded by his family. The day before he passed, Howard said the following to a granddaughter who had wanted him to write the story of his life: “I wrote the first line. I was born on a farm in Pleasant City and died on a farm in Minnesota City, with a view of the Wisconsin bluffs. So for over 100 years, I’ve seen a lot of Gods nature and creation. You can fill in the rest of what happened in between.”

Howard graduated from Winona High School in 1937. He was a pilot in the Army Air Corps from 1942-1945, serving as an instructor. After the war he came home and became a dairy farmer. He married Gladys Church in 1946. They raised three children and enjoyed their life together on the farm. She died in 2016, just months short of their 70th wedding anniversary. Howard was active in his community, serving on the Rollingstone Township Board, Midland Cooperative Board and committees at his longtime church, McKinley Methodist.