Hilda P. Boland

WINONA, MN—Hilda P. Boland passed away on January 20, 2022, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living, Winona, MN. Hilda was born February 26, 1925, to Landolin and Maria Obermeyer in Untermeitingen Germany. She married William L. Boland in 1948 in Untermeitingen. Hilda immigrated to the United States in 1949. When Bill retired from the military in 1964, they moved to Winona MN. Hilda was the secretary for St. Mary’s Parish, Winona from the mid 1960’s until she retired in 1990. She was preceded in death by husband, mother, father and sister Paula Penka. She is survived by her brother Hermann (Emmelies) Obermeyer; sons: Roland (Cindy) Boland and Kevin (Donna) Boland; grandchildren: Cooper Boland, Spencer Boland, Michelle (Tim Schaaf) Boland, Michael (Kati) Boland and great-grandchild: Henry William Boland.

The family is planning to have a private ceremony.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral home and Crematory, Winona, MN and Fountain City WI. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com

