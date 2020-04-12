× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Henry L. Evans, 100, of Winona passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Sauer Health Care, Winona.

Henry Lee was born Dec. 6, 1919, in Locus Grove, Oklahoma, to Henry and Leona (Jones) Evans.

On May 15, 1943, he married Kathryn T. Stanek in Winona, and she preceded him in death May 12, 2013.

He served in World War II and was a recipient of the Purple Heart and other honors. Henry and Katie enjoyed horse racing in Chicago, flea markets, bingo and having relatives visit them at their home in Milwaukee. Henry was always there to help anybody. He was formerly employed at Vulcan Manufacturing in Winona and FMC in Milwaukee.

He is survived by his brother-in-law, Eugene (Jane) Stanek, Winona; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces nephews; great- great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-great-nieces and nephews; and good friends, Art and Carol Peck and David and Jenna Benson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathryn; a brother, Billy; and four sisters, Ruth, Ruby, Margaret and Mattie Bell.

Private family services were held. Interment will be at Hiler Cemetery, Nodine, Minnesota.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wisconsin. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.