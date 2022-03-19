 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Henry Harold Springer

LITCHFIELD—Henry Harold Springer, loving husband, father of five children, passed away December 10, 2021 at the age of 85.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Church of Our Lady in Manannah, MN. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral & Cremation in Litchfield, MN with a 5:00 p.m. Rosary and 7:45 p.m. Prayer service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Saint Benedict Parish Cemetery in Avon, MN following the service.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.johnsonhagglund.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Could hydrogen planes slow climate change?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News