Helen “Marie” Mary Wicka, 88, died peacefully Tuesday, July 14, 2020. in Escondido, Calif. Marie was born Sept. 12, 1931, in Trempealeau, Wis., to Daniel D. and Cecelia T. (Napientek) Eichman. She lived in Trempealeau until age seven, when her family moved to Winona.

Marie attended St. Joseph’s grade school, graduating from Cathedral High School with the ’49ers. On Aug. 30, 1952, she married Eugene “Gene” R. Wicka at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, officiated by her uncle, Fr. Dominic Eichman. February 1953, Gene and Marie moved to San Diego, where five of their six children were born. In 1966, the family of seven moved back to Winona, until 1981, when Gene, Marie and their youngest, Minnesota born son, Brian, returned to California, settling in Escondido.

She is survived by her children, Donald (Margo Kennedy), San Diego, Marilyn (Tom) Ezdon, Dakota, Jeffrey (Doreen), San Marcos, Calif., David (Sookie), Escondido, Shelley Wicka, San Marcos, Brian (Tammy), Lakeside, Calif.; seven grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; a great-grandson, due in October; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceding her in death were her husband, Gene (d.2019); parents; and brother, Donald “Bud” Eichman (d. 1946).