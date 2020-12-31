“When I die, I am going to heaven, and I am going to have a great big party,” Helen Marie Graf would often tell her children. On the morning of Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, she passed over to begin her party plans.

She had lived a life of 97 years that began Oct. 12, 1923, in Stephen, Minn., when she joined this world as the eldest child of Milne (“Mel”) and Celine Robertson. She grew up in Argyle, Minn., where she graduated with honors from Argyle High School in 1941. Already expressing a deep appreciation for education, she enrolled at St. Teresa College in Winona, where she majored in chemistry and mathematics.

It was while attending college that she went on a blind date with a soldier who was on leave. She maintained a correspondence with him and after she graduated and the war ended, she married that soldier, John Milton Graf, in a private ceremony in Torrance, Calif., in 1946. After first making their home in Caledonia, the newlyweds purchased a grocery store in Lime Springs, Iowa, in 1949. There, Helen embarked on her teaching career while Milt managed the store. They also began their family that would eventually grow to five children: Tom, Celine, Joe, and Jim, all born in Cresco, Iowa, and John, who was born in Caledonia, soon after the family moved back to Milt’s boyhood home.