Helen Marie Barth

Helen was born July 16, 2017, in Arcadia, to the late John and Anna (Pierzina) Soppa. She graduated from Arcadia High School. She went on to earn a degree in elementary education from Central State Teacher’s College (University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point). Helen was a dedicated teacher at several public schools in the Arcadia and surrounding area, including Latch Valley, South Prairie, Oak Dale, Arcadia Catholic Schools; teaching for over 20 years. Helen had a passion for teaching the elementary grades and came to be admired by many of her students. Helen also had a love for music, playing the piano, violin, accordion and sharing her musical talents teaching music to students. Her greatest joy was seeing her students grow up to be young adults.