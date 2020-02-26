Helen Marie Barth

Helen M. Barth, 102, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Helen was born July 16, 2017, in Arcadia, to the late John and Anna (Pierzina) Soppa. She graduated from Arcadia High School. She went on to earn a degree in elementary education from Central State Teacher’s College (University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point). Helen was a dedicated teacher at several public schools in the Arcadia and surrounding area, including Latch Valley, South Prairie, Oak Dale, Arcadia Catholic Schools; teaching for over 20 years. Helen had a passion for teaching the elementary grades and came to be admired by many of her students. Helen also had a love for music, playing the piano, violin, accordion and sharing her musical talents teaching music to students. Her greatest joy was seeing her students grow up to be young adults.
Helen married Roman W. Barth in 1946. Roman’s parents were Andrew E. and Rose (Rotering) Barth. Helen and Roman settled in rural Fountain City, Wis., where they raised their six children.
Helen is survived by her loving children, Howard (Judy) Barth, Arcadia, Gailanne (Bill) Boyle, Basking Ridge, N.J., Donn (Sheila) Barth, Mayer, Minn., Warren (Debbie) Barth, Buffalo City, Wis., and Ryan Barth, Fountain City; and grandchildren, Brian Barth, Bridget Maurud, Jennifer Brandes, Timothy, Daniel, Colleen, Brendan and Kevin Barth; as well as seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and family friends. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Roman; a son, Rodney; a grandson, Justin; a brother, Ralph; and parents, John and Anna.
A Mass of Christian burial is set for 11 a.m Monday, March 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1303 W. Broadway St., Winona, with visitation commencing at 9:30 a.m. in the visitation commons of St. Mary’s Church. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fountain City, in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Helen’s name to St. Mary’s Church, 1303 W. Broadway St., Winona.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.