ANNANDALE, Minn. — Helen Jo Mathot, 76, of Annandale died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital after a short battle with COVID-19. Helen Josephina Mathot was born Oct. 5, 1944, in Fargo, N.D., to Eugene and Margaret (Horgan) Murphy. She grew up in Great Falls, Mont. where she attended Catholic High School and earned her associate degree in nursing from the University of Providence. She moved to Winona where she was an antique dealer alongside her ex-husband, Robert Mathot. At their peak, they sold at 43 shows a year, primarily at flea markets and antique shows in malls. She eventually retired to Annandale. Helen Jo enjoyed painting, drawing, antiquing, cooking, design, fashion and making a home for her family. She is survived by her children, Michael Sorum of Annandale, Jennifer Barness of Winona, and Margaret Lowenhagen of Winona; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and ex-husband, Donald Sorum of Winona. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Margaret Murphy; brother, Jerry Murphy; and ex-husband, Robert Mathot. Private memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website.