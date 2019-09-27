Harvey Klungtvedt

RUSHFORD, Minn. — Harvey O. Klungtvedt, 88, of Rushford died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Harvey was born Dec. 13, 1930, in Rushford to Helmer and Olga (Vogen) Klungtvedt. He was raised in the Rushford area and lived on various farms in the area. Harvey was a 1948 graduate of Rushford High School. On Oct. 22, 1955, he was united in marriage with Betty Nowlan. He farmed in the Rushford area until 1981. After farming, he worked at Crown Auto in Winona. Harvey was a member of Trinity Fellowship ELCA Church in Rushford. He loved music, tinkering, building things, and his dogs. Harvey was a man with a matter of principle. If you said it, you did it.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; two sons, Randy and Scot Klungtvedt, both of Winona; four grandchildren, Mike (Jamie), Mark, Alicia and Christopher Klungtvedt; two great-grandchildren, Tre and Jada; a great-great-grandchild, Serenity; and a sister, Verna Shaddrick of Mesa, Arizona. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Orrin and Alton.
There will be a funeral service for Harvey at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Rushford. Burial will be in the Rushford Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Monday until the time of the service at the funeral home.
The family prefers memorials directed to Bremmer Suites in Rushford.