Harry Wagner

Harry J. Wagner, 94, of Winona passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Benedictine – Saint Anne Campus, Winona.

Harry Jacob was born Feb. 25, 1927, in Dodge, Wis., to Carl and Mary (Kupferschmidt) Wagner. On June 6, 1953, he married Ardyth M. Fakler at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Winona. Together they raised four children, Susan, David, Brent, and Steven. He served as PFC in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1945 to 1947 and was honorably discharged.

Harry was a life-long area resident. He was formerly employed as a mechanic at Owl Motor/Tousley Ford, Winona and then in 1969 he became an automotive instructor at SE Technical College, Winona. He retired in 1989 after 20 years of teaching. Harry had a life-long love of most things mechanical, especially cars and enjoyed helping his sons and friends with their various projects, tinkering with cars and fixing things. He was affectionately known as “Ace” by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his wife, Ardyth; four children, Susan (Darryl) Smelser, David (Nancy) Wagner, Brent (Ann) Wagner, and Steven (Shari) Wagner all of the Winona area; five grandchildren, Caleb (Brianna), Jordan, Victoria, Calli Jo, and Caitlyn; two sisters, Mary Wagner and Marcella Frahm; a brother, Paul Wagner; and other relatives.