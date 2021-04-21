Harry E. Pozanc, age 95, of Winona, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Benedictine—St. Anne in Winona, following a short illness.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona. Military rites will be conducted at the funeral home following the service. Burial will be in Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Wilson.
