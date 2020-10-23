HOUSTON — Harriet O. Miller, 83, of Houston passed away peacefully with family by her side Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her home. Harriet was born Aug. 26, 1937, in Winona, to Odin and Selina (Hundorf) Johnsgaard. She married John Seekamp and together had five children. They later divorced.

Harriet lived and worked on the buffalo farm until 1972, then moved to the house on Highway 76. She also worked as a certified nursing assistant at Valley View Health Care, until her open-heart surgery in 1993.

In 1996, she married August Miller, at the Caledonia Court House.

Harriet enjoyed attending fairs, parades, dancing and listening to music—especially Conway Twitty, mowing and taking care of her lawn. She was tough and very caring grandma, who loved her grandchildren fiercely.

Survivors include her children, Marsha (Jim) Erdmann, Terry (fiancé, Kathy Young) Seekamp, and Doug (Dana) Seekamp; grandchildren, Marcie, Jimmy, Heath, Mitch, Crystal, Dustin, Danielle, and Tiffany; 21 great-grandchildren; onw great-great grandchild; and her beloved dog, Peanuts.

She was preceded in death by her husband, August; an infant child; and son, Steve Seekamp.