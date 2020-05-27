Harriet “Colleen” Wehrenberg, 80, of Winona passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living, surrounded by her family after a long fight with Alzheimer’s disease.
Colleen was born Nov. 22, 1939, in La Crosse, Wis., to Harold and Hattie (Unnasch) Benson. She graduated from Houston High School, Houston, Minn., and the Winona Secretarial College. On June 17, 1961, she married Gerald F. Wehrenberg in Houston.
She was a member of Saint Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Winona.
She was formerly employed at Camera Art/ Herff Jones, in Lewiston, for 25 years as a photofinishing artist.
After retirement she and Jerry made many trips to the Twin Cities, to spend time with grandchildren. The north shore of Minnesota was another favorite destination for exploring and hiking. They also enjoyed many bus trips across the U.S.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald; two sons, Randall (Linda) Wehrenberg and Timothy (Rebecca) Wehrenberg; three grandchildren, Riley, Jacob and Justin (Josie); a great-grandson, Wyatt; a brother, Claude Benson; and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family thanks all her caregivers at Sugar Loaf Senior Living and Winona Health Hospice for their love and support.
A private funeral service will be held. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona.
Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
