RUSHFORD — Harold “Jake” B. Jacobson, of Rushford died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home. Harold was born May 26, 1930, to Ben and Gertrude (Henze) Jacobson in Winona.
He graduated from Rushford High School in 1949. Harold was baptized and confirmed at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. He served in the Army during the Korean War. Harold helped build Osan Air Base in Korea. He married Delaine Johnson and later divorced. He married Carolene Hahn, May 19, 1956, in Winona.
Harold worked at Norman’s Electric and Good Shepherd Lutheran Home. He retired in 1989. Harold enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling. He was an excellent handyman and could fix anything.
Harold was a member of the American Legion Post 94 in Rushford for 66 years. He belonged to the Mystic Star Lodge #69 in Rushford for over 50 years. Harold retired from the Rushford Fire Department after 35 years of service and he belonged to the VFW Post 5905 in Rushford, and served on the American Legion Honor Guard for many years.
You have free articles remaining.
Harold is survived by his wife, Carolene, Rushford; his son, Howard (Elizabeth) Jacobson, Duluth, Minn.; daughters, Denise (Richard) Pflughoeft, Winona, Doreen (Dean) Reed, Hollandale, Minn., Fay (Charles) Olson, Spring Grove, Minn.; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Viola Cordes.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Rushford. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Oak Grove City Cemetery in Rushford, with military honors.
Memorials are suggested to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting Harold’s family with arrangements. Please leave a memory of Harold and sign his online guest book at www.hofffuneral.com.