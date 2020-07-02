× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

And on the eighth day, God looked down on His planned paradise and said, “I need a caretaker.” So, God made a farmer.

ETTRICK, Wis. — Harold Edward Ziegler, 78, of Ettrick passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. During a brief stay in the hospital, Harold died peacefully with his beloved partner, Lois by his side.

Harold was born in Fox Coulee, Town of Trempealeau, Nov. 27, 1941, to Anton and Olive (Kube) Ziegler. Born into a farming family, Harold worked, beginning at a young age on the farm in Fox Coulee and continued to do so until the late 60s, when he purchased his own farm in the Town of Caledonia. In 1964, Harold married Marrilyn Richer and together they had four children. They later divorced.

Harold lived and breathed farming. There was no time for much else. His hobbies were fixing equipment and deciding what to plant. Though Harold never really “retired,” eventually his son, Ken, took over the farms, known to most as Ziegler Farms. Hardly a day went by where he didn’t show up in the Gator, to make sure all the guys were doing their job. When not out on the Gator, he’d watch out the window and could tell you every piece of equipment that left the shop and which direction they were headed. He loved the farm life.