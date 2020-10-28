MOTLEY, Minn. — Harold E. McDermott, 78, of Motley died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Perham Living in Perham, Minn. Harold was born June 2, 1942, in Winona, to Willis and Rosella (Wempner) McDermott. He grew up near Altura, on a farm with his three siblings. He entered the Army in 1962, where he served in Germany.

After discharge, Harold married Roberta Zieman; they later divorced. Harold worked for Madison Silo and drove truck. His journey then brought him to Camp Confidence in Brainerd, Minn., where he worked for 25 years. He thoroughly enjoyed serving those with developmental and cognitive disabilities. Harold would take them fishing and transport them on his Cushman. When something needed fixing, he was a great mechanic and all-around fixer.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and visiting with his friends. He was a self-made man.

Preceding Harold in death were his parents; sister, Lillian McDermott; and brother-in-law, Joseph Weideman.

Surviving Harold are his daughters, Pearl McDermott, Mary Seewald and Angela Brownell; sister, Rosella Weideman; brother, Willis McDermott; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Burial is planned for at 1 p.m. Nov. 4, in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Little Falls, Minn.

Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service, Perham, Minn., (218) 346-5175, www.schoenebergerfh.com.