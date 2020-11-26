Harley 'Jim' Gene Kuhlmann

HOKAH, Minn. — Harley “Jim” Kuhlmann, 94, of Hokah was called to his Heavenly home Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, with his wife by his side, at Valley View Healthcare in Houston, Minn. He was born Oct. 2, 1926, at home in Carpenter, Iowa, to Hans and Cora (Carlsgaard) Kuhlmann. He was baptized as an infant and confirmed in 1940, at Deer Creek Lutheran Church in Iowa. He was a long-time member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Hokah, holding several office positions over the years.

Harley was a World War II Veteran. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944, at the age of 17, two days after graduating from high school. He married Audrey Nunemacher, after a seven-year courtship, and the were together for 67 years. Harley drove truck for his brother, was employed at La Crosse Rubber Mills, worked for the Bridge and Building Crew for Milwaukee Railroad, worked for 19 years at Trane Company, and several years at Midwest Gas Company, both in La Crosse, owned and managed Hokah IGA grocery store. He also had part time jobs at Hokah Cheese Factory, Bailey Paper, Inc., and Ready Bus Company, both in La Crescent. After his retirement he did meat cutting for Quillins Grocery Store in La Crescent.