STEVENS POINT—Hannah Goman age 20, of Stevens Point passed away February 19, 2022 after the car she was traveling in was struck by a pickup truck driving the wrong way on a highway in Winona, Minnesota where she was attending college.

Funeral services for Hannah will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Woodlands Church: 190 Hoover Ave., Plover, WI 54467.

Friends and family will gather to share memories from 11:00 a.m.—1:30 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Hannah was born October 1, 2001 in Stevens Point. Growing up Hannah was a determined and ambitious girl. She attended Almond-Bancroft Schools as well as Bannach Elementary and PJ Jacobs. During her younger years, she was actively involved in dance, softball, youth area football, wrestling, girl scouts, 4H, as well as singing in many different choirs. Hannah was a 2020 Stevens Point Area Senior High School Graduate, graduating as a 4 year High Honor Roll Student and a gold cup recipient. While attending SPASH, she was actively ambitious in their dance program, she also was a member of HOSA and FCCLA, she was a member of the Spash choir and participated in solo ensemble. She previously worked in Stevens Point at Culvers, Buffalo Wild Wings and Backwoods Bar and Grill. Currently, she was working for the Winona State University Campus as well as North Haven Assisted Living in Stevens Point.

Hannah was a sophomore in college at Winona State University, continuously making the Deans List, on track to graduate with a double major in Social Work and Criminal Justice. Hannah was currently active in the Winona State University Dance Society Program, a passion that she truly loved.

Her love for her family was unconditional, her friends were an important part of her life.

Hannah had a deep desire to help those around her and try to make everyone happy. Ellie, the family dog was a shining star in Hannah’s eye.

Hannah is survived by: her mother, Michelle Strasser-Goman, Stevens Point; her dad, Reed Rossier, Stevens Point; brother, Lee Goman (Kieran Tetzlaff), Stevens Point; her maternal grandparents: Fred and Alice Strasser, Stevens Point; paternal grandparents: Judy and Kurt Weinand, Ogdensburg along with Rex and Jill Rossier, Plover; great-grandmother, Irene Rodriguez, Circle Pines, Minnesota; her godmother, Karen Rodriguez, Stevens Point; boyfriend, Lee (LT) Hodsdon, Stevens Point; numerous aunts and uncles; as well as many loving cousins and biological father, William Goman, Bancroft.

She was preceded in death by biological paternal grandparents: Dave and Phyllis Goman; maternal great-grandparents: Walter and Agnes Strasser; paternal great-grandma, Berniece Ward; special cousins: Cruz Rodriguez and Nic Frausto; as well as special teacher, Dave Grabski.

The family would like to thank Winona Area Police, Sheriff’s and Fire Departments, as well as the Minnesota State Patrol, EMT’s and city workers.

Jeremiah 29:11 “God has a plan for you.”

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com.