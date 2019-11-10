Grace M. Reed, 92, of Winona crossed over at Lake Winona Manor on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Grace was born June 15, 1927, to Frank and Alma Flanigan in Reliance, South Dakota. On June 18, 1947, she was united in marriage to Bruce D. Reed Sr., in the Parsonage at Central Methodist Church in Winona. They were married for 65 years. Family meant everything to Grace; she truly was the ultimate wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
For 31 years, Grace worked with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety as a clerk in driver’s license examinations, retiring in 1987. She was a long time member of McKinley United Methodist Church, attended Homer United Methodist Church, board member of Treasures Galore, life member of Madison Elementary PTA and a social member of Westfield Golf Club. Grace had many dear friends and enjoyed playing cards on Tuesdays and Friday night clubbing with Mick and the gals. She was passionate about exploring her Irish heritage, making a number of trips to Ireland with family.
Grace is survived by her sons, Bruce Jr. (Linda), John (Helene), Tom (Julie Kulas), Jim (Jean, Ami, Gracie Scholes) Tim (Bonnie Swenson); eight grandchildren, Kyle, Dustin (Tasha Repinski), Lindsey Posey (Mike), Nicholas (Tressa), Kale (Al Green), Luke (Katie Lange), Cassie (Josh Eggert) and Molly; great-grandchildren, Cole and Mackenzie Reed, Jase “Tuffy,” Thomas “Tank,” Adelita, Mason Lee and Callie; stepgrandchildren, Tim Buckland and Shanda Krage (Nate), Curtis Anderson; stepgreat-grandchildren, Colin and Ayden Krage; very special nieces, Susan Gorsetman (Kurt) and Chelsea Feldman (Jesse); great-great-nephews, Jude and Asa Feldman; nephews, Mark Roe (Trish), Kurt Roe (Karen), Jerry Wallace (Sharon); surrogate grandson, Adam Gorsetman; surrogate granddaughter, Angela Fulford (Ron); surrogate great-grandchildren, Brock, Oliver, Maddie, Lincoln, Andrea, Jason; dear friends, Pastor Kathy Schuler, Pastor Jim Clausen; other extended family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Sr.; her son, Dennis; her parents; and siblings, Lawrence, Leo and Josephine.
A celebration of life will be noon, Saturday, Nov. 16, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, with Pastor Kathy Schuler officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A private family burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona.
“You’re now dismissed” by Grace.
The family would like to thank Dr. Parker and his staff at Winona Health, for the years of excellent care they provided. Thank you to the staff at Lake Winona Manor and Winona Health Hospice, for the care and support given to Grace during the time of her stay.
The family suggests memorials be directed to Homer United Methodist Church or Winona Health Hospice.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wisconsin. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.