RUSHFORD — Gordon Everett Paulson, 86, of Rushford died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford.
There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston. Burial will be in the Stone Church Cemetery in Houston. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Rushford and one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church.
