ALMA, Wis. — Glenn “Henry” Roy Michaels, 90, of Alma passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Glenn was a farmer! He was a representative for Vigortone Feeds. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing, a good old-fashioned card game and dabbled in carpentry. He stole the show at the Tell Ice Races on numerous occasions. Glenn took limited time away from home to vacation with his beloved wife and family. He was the best dance partner a girl could ask for; many Sunday afternoons were spent at The Acorn Ballroom in Centerville, Wis. His pumpkin pies will be greatly missed. Glenn was well-known for his involvement in the community and willingness to lend a helping hand.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Colleen “Sis” (McGee) Michaels; his parents, Roy and Ella (Kindschy) Michaels; and his brother, Lyle Michaels.

He is survived by his children, Larry Michaels (Colleen Dahl), Tammy (Rick) Guldenaar; grandchildren, Amanda (Brady) Kircher, Ryan (Becky) Guldenaar, Rebecca LaBeree; great-grandchildren, Brielle and Andrew Kircher. In addition to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he is survived by his four siblings, a brother, Charles “Chuck” (Jan) Michaels;, and his sisters, Betty (Stuart) Berg, Elaine (Robert) Rud, and Faye (Bradley) Harmon; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Friday, Nov. 20, at Talbot Funeral Home in Alma. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service immediately following and burial at Buffalo City Cemetery. The family requests all attending to wear a mask and please practice social distancing. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.