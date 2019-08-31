Gladys Ruth Benson

WINONA/LEWISTON — Ruth Benson, 88, of Winona and formerly of Lewiston passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a short illness, in the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at St. Anne’s in Winona.
Gladys was born Aug. 22, 1931, to Forrest and Mabel (Peterson) Bergey in Lanesboro, Minnesota. She attended Lanesboro High School and during that time she met the love of her life, Darrell Benson. The two were married June 14, 1952, and Gladys knew then what she repeated for the rest of her life — that Darrell was her true love. Together, Gladys and Darrell were members of St. Paul’s Church in Lewiston, and she was involved in the church’s ladies circle.
In her early years, Gladys held several jobs at different companies and managed the books for Benson Farm Services, but her strongest dedication was to her family. Gladys always said that she was blessed with a wonderful family.
Gladys’ quiet demeanor hid her capacity for wit, until you were able to sit down and talk with her at a personal level and get to know the real Gladys. She was a seamstress, a baker and one of the most creative people you could ever hope to meet. She appreciated life to the fullest and really took her time to enjoy the world around her. Gladys will be dearly missed.
Gladys is survived by three children, Debra Benson of Rochester, Minnesota, David (Lonna) Benson of Lewiston and Bryan (Gayle) of Lewiston; nine grandchildren, Nathan Ulrich, Nicholas Ulrich, Emily Ulrich, Kaysie (Todd) Pakiz, Kayla (Zach) Rinn, Brennan (Kristen) Benson, Blake (Hayley) Benson, Derek (Katie) Benson and Aaron (Amy) Benson; seven great-grandchildren, Riley, Brayden, Addison, Eden, Emery, Evan and Alexander; sister, Muriel (Merlin) Quanrud of Minneapolis; and brother-in-law, Donald (Lorraine) Benson of Minneapolis.
Gladys is preceded in death by her husband, Darrell; her sister, Alyce Bergey; and her parents.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at St. Paul’s Church in Lewiston, with a visitation one hour prior with Pastor Carol Garman officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at St. Paul’s Church. Interment will be in Lewiston Public Cemetery.
