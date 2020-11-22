Gladys Ione (Larson) Mrachek

After the passing of her husband, Eddie in 1980, Gladys quickly and successfully adjusted to and embraced single life, becoming very independent and self-sufficient while working at Saint Mary’s University, and later as an in-home caregiver to the late Budd Ulrich.

Gladys was easygoing and made many good friends in Winona and the surrounding area. She loved to work in her garden and travel to new places. All who knew Gladys would tell you she will be greatly remembered for her stylish flair, quick wit, attention to detail, timeless wisdom, all while being a perfectionist with her home and yard. She embraced family get-togethers and especially looked forward to traveling during the holidays, every year for the past 40 years, to her daughter and son-in-law’s home in southern California. Despite being frequently encouraged by her daughter and son-in-law, to move to California, Gladys really loved Minnesota and was grateful and happy to remain there her entire life.