BATAVIA, Ill. — Gladys Evelyn Holty, 101, a resident at The Holmstad in Batavia, passed into eternal life Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Michealsen Health Care Center (Holmstad campus).

Gladys was born Sept. 17, 1918, in Worcester, Mass., to Harry and Agda Skogsberg. During the early formative years of her life she placed her trust in Jesus Christ as her Savior, and along with her family was active at Salem Square Church. There she began many friendships that became life-long relationships. Gladys studied nursing at Worcester Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1941, with a registered nursing degree.

Gladys moved to Chicago, to be near her fiancée, Earl, and worked as a nurse at Swedish Covenant Hospital. She married Earl Arnett Holty Sept. 18, 1943. While living in Chicago, Gladys also worked as the staff nurse for NBC National Radio. Later, Gladys and Earl moved to Winona, where they raised their three children. During that time Gladys worked as a nurse at Winona General Hospital and Community Memorial Hospital, until the age of 70.

Gladys was a member of Lakeside Evangelical Free Church and Pleasant Valley Evangelical Free Church, where she served in many ways including, Sunday school teacher, deaconess, choir member, and in other ways. She opened her home with gracious hospitality, giving of her time and herself to others.