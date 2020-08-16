BATAVIA, Ill. — Gladys Evelyn Holty, 101, a resident at The Holmstad in Batavia, passed into eternal life Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Michealsen Health Care Center (Holmstad campus).
Gladys was born Sept. 17, 1918, in Worcester, Mass., to Harry and Agda Skogsberg. During the early formative years of her life she placed her trust in Jesus Christ as her Savior, and along with her family was active at Salem Square Church. There she began many friendships that became life-long relationships. Gladys studied nursing at Worcester Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1941, with a registered nursing degree.
Gladys moved to Chicago, to be near her fiancée, Earl, and worked as a nurse at Swedish Covenant Hospital. She married Earl Arnett Holty Sept. 18, 1943. While living in Chicago, Gladys also worked as the staff nurse for NBC National Radio. Later, Gladys and Earl moved to Winona, where they raised their three children. During that time Gladys worked as a nurse at Winona General Hospital and Community Memorial Hospital, until the age of 70.
Gladys was a member of Lakeside Evangelical Free Church and Pleasant Valley Evangelical Free Church, where she served in many ways including, Sunday school teacher, deaconess, choir member, and in other ways. She opened her home with gracious hospitality, giving of her time and herself to others.
In 2005, she moved to St. Charles, Ill., to live with daughter, Marylin, and her husband. In 2010, she moved into the Holmstad community, where she was an encourager to residents and staff, and was loved by all.
At the core of Gladys’ life was her relationship with God. That relationship of complete trust and dependence on God directed everything she did. Others were touched by her radiant faith, which was expressed in her warm smile, continual joy, and outgoing concern for others. She reflected the character of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ until her passing.
Gladys is most remembered by her family as a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who prayed faithfully for her family, and lived a godly example of making God the first priority of one’s life.
Gladys is survived by her three children, Virginia (the late, Tom) Carr of Fullerton, Calif., Marylin (Daniel) Bostrom of St. Charles, Ill., and David (Holly) Holty of New Berlin, Wis.; four grandchildren, Melissa (David) Figgins, Scott (Brynn) Bostrom, Lindsey (John) Roddy, and Natalie Holty; four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Ryan, and Mya Figgins and Leena Bostrom; and Gladys’ brother, Clifford (Kathy) Skogsberg. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, in 1997; and her parents.
Immediate family will have a private family internment. In consideration of COVID-19 concerns, any plans for a memorial service are pending.
In lieu of Flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the Benevolent Fund at Covenant Living at the Holmstad.
Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
