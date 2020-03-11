Gilman “Gilly” V. Glenna, 98, of Winona passed away peacefully at Brookdale Assisted Living in Winona, the morning of Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Gilly was born to John and Olga “Flattum” Glenna in Highland, Minn. He was raised during the Great Depression, where he learned to appreciate what he had, work hard and cherish his family. Gilly enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942, and was always tremendously proud of his service to his country. During his time in the service, Gilly was awarded five battle stars and four service ribbons for his time in the South Pacific Theatre, as a part of the 13th Jungle Air Force and 42nd Bomb Group, reaching the rank of Corporal.

Gilly received his honorable discharge in January of 1946, and returned home. On June 2, 1951, he was married to Irene C. Bruss, with whom he had eight children. Over his working career, Gilly started his own trucking company and worked at Bay State Milling for 40 years.

Gilly enjoyed ski jumping, bowling, carpentry and masonry, driving motorcycles (Harley Davidson) across the country and traveling with his family. He was very proud of his Norwegian heritage.