Gertrude Mary Miller

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 453 S. Pine St., Caledonia. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the church. A rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or to the donor’s choice. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.