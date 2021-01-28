 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gertrude Mary Miller

Gertrude Mary Miller

{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Gertrude Mary Miller, 94, of Caledonia died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at La Crescent Health Services.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 453 S. Pine St., Caledonia. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the church. A rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or to the donor’s choice. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News