LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Geraldine “Geri” Marie (Wicka) Herrick passed peacefully through the gates of heaven during the early morning hours of May 25, 2021.

She was born on June 4, 1939, in Arcadia, Wis., to Robert and Amelia (Goroski) Wicka and was one of nine children. Tired of the brutal Midwest winters, she moved to Las Vegas, Nev., (sight unseen) in July 1977 and lived there ever since. She especially enjoyed all the visitors she entertained throughout the years. She was a stay-at-home mother for most of her life and joined the workforce when our father, Robert “Bobby” Herrick, died suddenly on February 11, 1985.

She retired from Caesar’s Palace after spending many years there. Our mother found simple joys in life which consisted of loving her ever-faithful dog, Max (now living with her daughter, Lisa), looking forward to daily hummingbird sightings, attending Saturday afternoon church, playing bingo, and watching Judge Judy and the Las Vegas Golden Knights (hockey team) on TV. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed making delicious foods for all holidays. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bobby, and three brothers, Gerald, Allen, and David Wicka.