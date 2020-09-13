Geraldine C. (Broring) Palenske

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Gerry Palenske, 81, of Winona passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family at her home. She was born to George and Elsie Hilgert of Buffalo City, Wis., Nov. 16, 1938. She was baptized and confirmed in the WELS Lutheran church. She graduated from Cochrane-Belvidere High School, May 17, 1956, where she had participated in marching band, chorus, FHA, dramatics, yearbook staff, and pep club. She also sang and played trumpet with the Swiss Girls.

On Nov. 23, 1957, Gerry married Roger Broring at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cochrane, Wis. They were blessed with five children. After Roger’s passing in April 1988, Gerry met and later married the Rev. Carlton Palenske at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Pickwick, Minn., where she had been an active member for more than 30 years.

Gerry was an avid bowler and accordion player. She also loved spending time with family and friends. She was an integral part of the family farm. Her interests included card-playing, cooking, and watching Minnesota Twins baseball. She retired from the State Job Service at the Workforce Center in Winona, with 26 years of service.