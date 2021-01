Gerald K. Wronske, 78, of Winona passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wis. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. To view his full obituary, offer online condolences, and for further updates, please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family.