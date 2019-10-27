DAKOTA — Gerald P. Panek, 87, of Dakota passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Lake Winona Manor.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nodine. Burial with military honors will be in Hiler Cemetery, Nodine.
Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.