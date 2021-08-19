Gerald “Jerry” Anderson, age 89 of Winona, MN passed away August 17, 2021.

He was born on November 13, 1931 to Raymond and Lorna (Duffy). He was a member of Cedar Valley Lutheran Church.

On February 1, 1951 he married Patricia Flanigan. They had celebrated their 70th Anniversary this year. He retired from Winona State University and they became snowbirds in Apache Junction, AZ.

He loved to hunt deer, ducks, coon, and turkeys. He was so happy he got a turkey this year. He was a devoted Twins and Vikings fan. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. They were going to be celebrating 50 years of the family vacation on Lake Big Winnie.

Jerry is survived by his wife Patricia; his children: Steve (Nancy), Bonnie (Jim) Woodard, Jeff, Bryon (Marcia), Kristi (Matt) Speltz, and Kay (Tony) Lemieux; sister Grace Walters; sister-in-laws: Marlene Anderson, Lucille Habeck, and Nancy Flanigan; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Ricky, brother Charlie Anderson, father and mother-in-law John and Emma (Pappenfuss) Flanigan, and brothers-in-law: Dennis Flanigan, Wayne Habeck, Wayne Walters, Chuck (Jean) Flanigan, and Ray (Kathleen) Nagle.