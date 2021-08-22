MIDLAND, TX—Gerald Dennis Laney, 80, of Midland, TX passed away on August 14, 2021 at Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland, Texas.

Gerald Dennis Laney was born in Kilmichael, Mississippi, in 1940. After graduating from Big Black High School in Kilmichael, he joined the National Guard. Although not considered active-duty military, dad’s division was commissioned by the US government, in 1962, to participate and ensure the safety of James Meredith, the first African American to attend the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss). Because of his duty and participation in this historical Civil Rights event, dad and the others in his division were federalized and awarded full veteran benefits for life.

Dad married Evelyn Jeanette Overstreet in 1961. One of their first dates was while mom was babysitting her nieces. Dad would often say that he knew he wanted to marry her and that she would be a wonderful mother by the way she cared for her nieces. This proved true for us girls, Nandra, Michelle, Chasiti, and Amanda.