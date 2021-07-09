Gerald C. Goetzman, age 87, of Winona, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Sauer Health Care.

He was born on October 2, 1933, in Winona, to Arnold and Sarah (Wilma) Goetzman. After graduating from Cotter High School, he honorably served his country with the United States Army from 1954 to 1956, later serving in the National Guard, and he was a member of the American Legion.

Gerald was united in marriage with Evelyn Timm on September 9, 1967, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview, MN. He farmed with his father for several years and was later employed with the Trane Company in La Crosse for 26 years, retiring in 1995. In retirement, he and Evelyn enjoyed traveling.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Evelyn; sister: Audrey Cieminski; nephew: Jack Cieminski; as well as cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law: Gerald Cieminski.

Honoring his wishes, funeral services will be held privately for his family. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

A special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Sauer Health Care who took such loving care of Gerald.

Memorials may be directed to Hope Lutheran High School, or to a charity of choice.