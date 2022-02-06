ELK RIVER — Georgene (Anderson) Genck, age 92, of Elk River passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on January 30, 2022.

Georgene grew up in Houston, MN, and graduated from Houston High School in 1947. She lived in Elk River for more than 55 years. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend to so many, piano teacher and organist. Georgene was an incredible woman of faith and integrity.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Curtis and Una Anderson; husband, Richard Genck; brother, Carroll Anderson; and granddaughter, Leah Kassekert-Genck.

Survived by children: Bruce (Gail) Genck, Tim (Sarah) Genck, Matt (Val) Genck, Cindy (Dave) Rudrud, and Jonathan (Jill) Genck; siblings: John F. (Barbara) Anderson, Bonnie McDaniel, and Ralph (Fern) Anderson; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred.