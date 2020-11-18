George Joseph Symitczek

George was born in the township of Waumandee Nov. 22, 1935, to Stephen and Helen (Salwey) Symitczek. George was a man of many trades including being a farmer, working construction and hauling milk. For many years, he worked as a mechanic for Tractor Central/John Deere. George was constantly making things with his hands and inventing things to make life easier. He even made his own picnic table and also sharpened saw blades. Even with his physical challenges, he never stopped going. He enjoyed playing card games, watching the Packers and Brewers, and working on his crafts. He came from a large family and had a bigger heart, which was evident in the love he showed for kids and animals.