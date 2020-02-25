UTICA — George John Mundt, 85, of Utica died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield.

George was born March 12, 1934, in Utica, to Lewis and Florence (Anderson) Mundt. He attended Perry Country School in rural Utica, through the eighth grade. George served two years in the National Guard, before being drafted into the U.S. Army at the end of the Korean Conflict. In 1961, George married Judith Schreiber and they had one son, Tim. Judy passed away in 1971. George married Yula Langerud in 1972 and they had five children, Kim, Kristi, Kari, Jamie and Curt. He farmed on his family’s dairy farm throughout his life, alongside Yula and his children, teaching them the value of hard work, respect and family.

Besides farming, George loved flowers and gardening. Fishing was another favorite of George’s, especially when he could take his children and grandchildren with him. He was proud of the family they created and would often sit back at family gatherings and just take it all in with a smile on his face.

He is survived by his wife, Yula; children, Tim (Flo) Mundt, Kim Smith, Kristi Tanner, Kari Webb, Jamie (Amy) Mundt and Curt (Tara) Mundt; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond (Ruby) Mundt; sister, Donna Johns (Mike Stettler); and many nieces and nephews.