MILLVILLE, MN—George James Bronk, 81, of Millville, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System, Lake City Care Center. He was born February 27, 1940, in Stockton Hill, MN to George P. and Monica (Marsolek) Bronk. He served in the Minnesota National Guard out of Winona from 1962 – 1968. George married the love of his life, Sheila Johnson in 1963 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Rochester.

George farmed in rural Millville until 2003 when he started working at River Valley Academy in Kellogg as a custodian retiring in 2007. He also enjoyed raising and selling vegetables for many years at local farmers markets. He liked old tractors especially Farmall’s, attending tractor pulls, playing horseshoe, and going hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Millville American Legion Post #579 and served as a Post Commander. George was a member of St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Plainview and the Plainview Knights of Columbus since 1997.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Bronk; a daughter, Ann Bronk of Millville; two sons: Dennis Bronk of Millville, and George Allen (Bridget) Bronk of Rollingstone; three grandchildren: Samantha (Mike) Halverson, Jordyn Bronk, and Cody Bronk; a great-grandchild, Carson Halverson; two brothers, and five sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, two brothers-in-law, and a sister-in-law.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Plainview with Father Donald Schmitz officiating. Burial will follow the service in St. Joachim’s Catholic Cemetery in Plainview. Friends and family may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Thursday.

Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com