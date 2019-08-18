RACINE, Wis. — George Joseph Ginther, 90, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Primrose in Mount Pleasant.
He was born March 15, 1929, in Winona, the son of the late Michael and Stella (nee: Czarnowski) Ginther. While growing up in Minnesota, he attended St. Stanislaus Elementary School and later graduated from Cotter High School in 1947. George was employed at the Winona Country Club and Swift Company, before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1951, during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1954 and enrolled at Winona State College in January 1955.
On Nov. 25, 1955, George was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Losinski at St. Stanislaus Church in Winona. They were married for 59 years, before her passing in 2014.
September 1958, found George teaching at Stephen Bull Elementary School in Racine. He acquired his MA degree in elementary school administration from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, in 1959, while he was teaching at Roosevelt Elementary School. He became an interim principal at Roosevelt and Jefferson Elementary School, before taking a permanent appointment at Wind Point Elementary School from 1968 through 1982. George ended his career as principal of North Park Elementary School, retiring in 1988. He also served as the chairman of the district concerns committee at the elementary level.
George’s retirement years were spent in travel to various golf courses in Wisconsin, fishing in Lake Michigan, pheasant hunting in Wisconsin, tutoring at the Racine Literacy Council and volunteering at Sacred Heart Church.
Surviving are his children, Paul (Kathy) Ginther of Caledonia, Amy (Robin Ficker) Ginther of Riverdale, Maryland, and Mary Claire Ginther of Spartanburg, South Carolina. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. George was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, Dec. 4, 2014.
George’s memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Sturino Funeral Home and again from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at church.
George’s family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Goodrich and Compassionate Care Hospice for the wonderful care they gave him. They would also like to thank the staff at Primrose.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Primrose Memorial Garden Fund, or to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Sturnio Funeral Home, 3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wis., 53404, 262-632-4479. Please direct online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com.