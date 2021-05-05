Gary Rost Schmidt, 84 years old, of Winona, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mayo Franciscan Healthcare Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin, surrounded by his family.

Gary was born in Winona, Minnesota to Elizabeth “Bette” Mae and Carroll William Schmidt on December 5, 1936.

Gary is survived by his three children: James (Kim) Schmidt of Eau Claire, WI, Philip (Elaine) Schmidt of Lake City, MN, Catherine Schmidt of Winona; six grandchildren: Hunter Koenigs, Andrew Schmidt, Benjamin Schmidt, Abigail Schmidt, Elizabeth Schmidt, Eva J. Elson; brothers-in-law: James Bambenek, Charles (Joyce) Bambenek, and Gary (Claire) Bambenek; sister-in-law Laurie (Fred) Krause; many nieces and nephews; cousins: Nino Cezar, Virel Schmidt, and Jim (Jeanie) Schmidt.

He is preceded in death by his wife, M. Judith Schmidt; his parents, Carroll W. Schmidt and Bette M. Schmidt; sister, Nancy (Schmidt) Hilton, Winona, MN; brothers: Owen J. Schmidt, North Mankato, MN; Ronald A. Schmidt, Minneapolis, MN; father-in-law, Jim V. Bambenek; mother-in-law, Phoebe (Abrahamsen) Bambenek; sister-in-law, Marilyn Bambenek; uncles: John Schmidt, Elmer Schmidt; aunt Kate Schmidt; grandchildren: Faith Marie Schmidt.

A funeral service to remember Gary will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at First Congregational Church, Winona, with Rev. Danielle K. Bartz, officiating. This service will also be live streamed through the church Facebook page. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 6th, 4pm to 6pm at Fawcett-Junker Funeral Home, Winona. Interment with military honors will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, on Saturday, May 8th at 10am. Full obituary at https://www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com/