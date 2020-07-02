Gary Lewis Schoening

Gary was born to Lewis and Jeanne Stedman Schoening, Oct. 1, 1946, in Winona. He graduated from Winona State University, December 1969, with a double degree in biology and chemistry. From there, he went to Officer Candidate School in the U.S. Navy, in Pensacola, Fla. Due to an injury during training, he was honorably discharged in February 1970. He soon found work as a chemist for Ashland Chemical Company. His career with Ashland would take him from Minneapolis, to Fords, N.J., and finally to Dublin, Ohio. He retired in 2008 as a senior research chemist, after a 38 year career with Ashland, Inc.