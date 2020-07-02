Gary Lewis Schoening, 73, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Gary was born to Lewis and Jeanne Stedman Schoening, Oct. 1, 1946, in Winona. He graduated from Winona State University, December 1969, with a double degree in biology and chemistry. From there, he went to Officer Candidate School in the U.S. Navy, in Pensacola, Fla. Due to an injury during training, he was honorably discharged in February 1970. He soon found work as a chemist for Ashland Chemical Company. His career with Ashland would take him from Minneapolis, to Fords, N.J., and finally to Dublin, Ohio. He retired in 2008 as a senior research chemist, after a 38 year career with Ashland, Inc.
Gary was active in Boy Scouts of America for over 50 years. His greatest joy was taking boys and young men on wilderness canoe trips in the Boundary Waters, and northern Ontario and teaching them wilderness survival skills. He served as Scoutmaster in Troop 185 (Dublin, Ohio) and Troop 125 (Unionville Center, Ohio). He also was an adult leader in Boy Scout Camporees and Cub Scout Day Camps.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years, Sheryl (Sherrie) Halloran Schoening; sons, Bret (Nicole) and Grant (Karie); grandchildren, Isabella, Jack, and Adam; and brother, Donald L. (Valerie); nephews, Joel (Krista) son, Asher, and Nolan (Gretchen) sons, Owen and Mason; brother-in-law, Kevin (Liz) Halloran, children, Julie Barta (James) and Logan.
If you wish to make a donation to Parkinson’s Foundation, go to www.parkinson.org and click on Ways to Contribute.
Visitation and a celebration of Gary’s life will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. July 15, at Fawcett-Junker Funeral Home. Burial will be at 10 a.m. July 16, in Bush Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
