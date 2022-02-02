WINONA—Gary Kratch, of Winona, MN, passed away peacefully January 28, 2022.

Gary was born in Winona, MN on December 19, 1947 to Mark and Dorothy Kratch. He married the love of his life Sonya Lysne on May 5, 1972. They were married at Saint Stanislaus Church. He was a loving father to Michael and David and grandfather to Isabella.

Gary attended Cotter High School, where afterwards he enlisted in the US Navy and fought bravely as a SFM2 (ship fitter). He was promoted to a DC (damage control/fireman) and was decorated for helping save the USS Jouett.

After retiring from the Navy, he graduated from Dunwoody Institute and continued his career as a mechanical, commercial estimator.

He’s had and still has a permanent chair at the Winona Athletic Club, the VFW and The Legion. Gary has spent his retirement playing golf and whistling at girls on the beach in sunny Florida.

Gary is survived by his wife; his loving sons; granddaughter and siblings: Carol Annis, Nancy Piper, Diane (Steven) Arends, and Lee (Andrea) Kratch.

Memorial Military Service will be held in Winona, MN this summer.