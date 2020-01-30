Gary John Ruppert, 82, of Winona passed away at his home from pulmonary fibrosis, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He was born April 22, 1937, in Winona, to Ray and Ada (Deilke) Ruppert.
He was united in marriage to Dorothy Wantock in 1961, spending nearly 59 years together. Gary graduated from Cotter High School in 1955, served as a radio teletype operator in the U.S. Army, from 1957 to 1959, and graduated from Winona State University in 1973, with a degree in elementary education. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years and then in a family-owned business for 12 years, while substitute teaching in the area and serving as a softball umpire for the Winona Park & Rec. In retirement he worked at Motor Parts & Equipment and volunteered at the Humane Society.
Until 70 years old, Gary could be found every morning, running around Lake Winona and entering local road races. He enjoyed gardening and giving away the produce, was an avid Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan, loved playing cards, 50s music and dancing with his wife. Gary was a member of Pleasant Valley Church and a former Sunrise Kiwanian. He enjoyed dining out with his family and always picked up the tab.
Gary is survived by his wife, Dorothy; two sons and their spouses, Brian (Cindy) Ruppert and Aaron (Annie) Ruppert; six grandchildren, Amber and Jacob Ruppert, Noah and Noel Thompson and Erica and Cordel Ruppert; a brother, David (Dixie) Ruppert; and a sister-in-law, Judy Ruppert.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Whitley (Tammy) Thompson; his parents; two brothers, Allyn and James Ruppert; and a sister, Helen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Hope Harbor P.O Box 353, Winona, or Winona Health Hospice.
A celebration of Gary's life will be held at at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, with Pastor Joe McConkey officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the service.
